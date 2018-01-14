Small plane lands without gear in Juneau

In this extended exposure photo, an Alaska Airlines flight on the right descends onto the runway at Juneau International Airport on Jan. 14, 2018. It was business as usual at the airport a few hours after a small plane made a hard landing at the airport.

A Cessna 210 landed on its belly today this afternoon in Juneau, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said in an email.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer relayed that local authorities reported two people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

The Juneau Empire reported that there were no injuries.

