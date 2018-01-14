Small plane lands without gear in Juneau

A Cessna 210 landed on its belly today this afternoon in Juneau, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said in an email.
FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer relayed that local authorities reported two people were on board.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.
The Juneau Empire reported that there were no injuries.
