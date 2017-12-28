Juneau’s warming shelter exceedingly popular

Juneau’s warming shelter is in its first month and already it’s operating over capacity.
Just a handful of people used the shelter in the first three days of December. But a cold snap has kept the shelter open nightly since Dec. 17 and a record 28 people spent the night Wednesday.
“We were only expecting to house up to 20,” Mandy Cole said Thursday. Cole is deputy director of AWARE, one of the social care agencies that staffs the city-run facility. “But over the holidays and during the colder part of the cold snap, we’ve had more people come than we had originally planned. So we have been trying to make as much room as possible.”
The Juneau Assembly allocated $75,000 to run the warming shelter on nights when temperatures drop below freezing.
It’s a bare bones operation offering little more than a cot inside the former state Public Safety Building downtown. Doors open at 11 p.m. and police officers wake people up at 5:45 a.m.
Cole says most patrons just want some rest in a warm, safe place; there haven’t been any major issues reported.
“The design doesn’t allow any kind of extra stuff, we’re not doing anything social, we’re not feeding anyone,” she said. “We’re not doing anything where I think people would be expected to get along with their neighbors. The only expectation is that you come in and you go to sleep and it seems like it’s been working.”
Reacting to complaints from downtown merchants, the Assembly banned sleeping outdoors in the downtown core. Juneau’s longstanding downtown shelter screens out intoxicated people for safety reasons, so people are still caught out in the cold.
A former co-chair of the Juneau Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, Cole said shelters are only part of the solution to a complex problem.
“The long-term goal is to figure out how to not just house people for one night but what’s really going on for individuals so that they can get the interventions they need so they can be housed permanently,” she said. “We know they are not able to take advantage of some of the services that are currently offered. And so, it’s a nice opportunity to figure out what isn’t working so that we can then try something new to help get people into permanent housing.”
The warming shelter is scheduled to shut down for the season by April 15. The city posts updates on whether the warming shelter will be open on its website.
Recent headlines
-
Walker appoints former Attorney General to Permanent Fund Corporation’s boardGov. Bill Walker appointed Craig Richards to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation board on Dec. 28.
-
Clock approaches midnight for Congress to renew this oil industry taxAs the New Year approaches, time is ticking down for Congress to renew an excise tax collected on domestic barrels of oil. The money goes into a government trust used for oil spill cleanup and prevention.
-
Fairbanks 4 file wrongful imprisonment suitThe Fairbanks 4 claim they were coerced into signing the release-dismissal agreement, that led to their release and the erasure of their murder convictions for a 1999 beating death.
-
Southeast’s year: Taku sold, Chinooks crash, mines petitioned and a Tongass turnaroundSoutheast Alaska saw some major trends and events in 2017. They ranged from cruise ship passenger increases to budget decreases to labor battles to murder investigations.