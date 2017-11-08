Downtown Juneau’s warming shelter approved

Municipal officials plan to open a warming center for the homeless later this month.

The Juneau Assembly approved an ordinance appropriating $75,000 to the project at its Nov. 6 meeting.

The center will be open when the temperature drops below freezing.

It will operate through April in the old Department of Public Safety Building on Whittier Avenue, near Centennial Hall.

It’s expected to hold about 25 people.

The Assembly considered and supported the proposal at an Oct. 23 work session. But it needed a full vote in a regular meeting to become official.

Monday’s vote was unanimous. Funding will come from municipal tobacco tax revenues.

The city also considered using its downtown transit center for the warming shelter.

The City of Ketchikan also voted this fall to fund a seasonal warming center for homeless residents. The cost there is $80,000.