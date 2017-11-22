Juneau Afternoon – 11-27-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown hosts;
Odin Brudie will be here to highlight the Juneau Nordic Ski Club;
We’ll talk with Eran Hood about an upcoming fundraiser for the Rock Dump;
We’ll find out about the KTOO Staff & Volunteer Photo show;
And we’ll get the word about the High School Swim & Dive Team Christmas Tree Sale.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
Three weeks in, health care sign up pace in Alaska is way upThe sign-up pace for health insurance on the federal exchange is almost 50 percent faster than last year -- but the open enrollment period is half as long.
Report: Juneau’s rape kit backlog is ‘one of the worst’A report found Juneau is the "worst city when it comes to testing rape kits." A researcher and journalist with the news site MuckRock has been working since April to discover what happens when a police department takes physical evidence from a sexual assault or rape.
Former Juneau real estate agent convicted of theftRosalinda Ainza, 35, was originally charged for stealing nearly $28,000 from her employer, Coldwell Banker Race Realty.
The sea level threat to cities depends on where the ice melts — not just how fastIdentifying where ice melts can help cities in planning for a future with elevated sea levels. In New York City, the sea level would be affected more by melting ice in northern Greenland than Canada.