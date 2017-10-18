Christopher Strawn convicted of murdering Brandon Cook

A Juneau jury returned Wednesday afternoon with guilty verdicts on all charges against Christopher Strawn.
Strawn was arrested for the death of Brandon Cook at Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park in October 2015. Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige and Strawn, who represented himself during the trial, delivered closing arguments Wednesday morning. The jury deliberated for less than four hours before returning with a verdict.
Cook’s family members and friends wore T-shirts with his picture on the front and “Gone but not forgotten” on the back. They said they were relieved.
Strawn last stood trial in February, but that ended in a mistrial without a verdict.
Sentencing will be held Feb. 20, 2018.
This story will be updated.
