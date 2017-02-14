Juneau murder trial ends in mistrial

A mistrial has been declared in the Christropher Strawn homicide case.
All 12 jurors have been sent home and a new trial is tentatively set for April.
The trial ended abruptly this afternoon after a prosecution witness took the stand. She was a former girlfriend of Strawn’s who was expected to testify about his previous ownership of a firearm.
Despite specific instructions, the woman voluntarily blurted out prejudicial details about their relationship on the witness stand.
Strawn’s defense immediately objected and called for a mistrial.
Strawn was standing trial in Juneau Superior Court on murder and other charges related to the death of Brandon Cook at the Kodzoff Acres trailer park in October 2015.
Tiffany Johnson, who testified Monday about witnessing Cook’s death, became upset in the courtroom after a mistrial was declared.
Prosecutors have already signaled their intentions to request a change of venue for the new trial.
