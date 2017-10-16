Juneau Assembly sends expansion of senior sales tax break back to committee

The Juneau Assembly declined Monday to broaden the sales tax exemption for seniors to include prepared foods, household supplies and personal care items.
Opposition has come from businesses. The Juneau Chamber of Commerce has argued the loosely defined exemptions would be difficult for small businesses to implement.
No one testified at Monday’s public hearing. Yet the Assembly unanimously decided to refer the draft ordinance back to its finance committee, effectively stalling the ordinance and giving it more time for review.
The initiative is being closely watched as five of the nine Assembly members had pledged in their campaigns to broaden sales tax exemptions for seniors.
Until last year, those over 65 were exempt from the city’s local sales tax. But that exemption was narrowed to essentials like food and utilities such as heating oil and electricity. The city also offers an annual cash rebate to needy seniors.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau hikes fees for impounded petsFines for pet owners whose for critters scooped up by animal control officers have gone up. The fees hadn't been adjusted for nearly 17 years.
-
Juneau school board considers options for funding roof repairsLocal education officials are applying for state money to replace and repair leaky roofs at several Juneau schools. About $5 million is coming in over the next five years earmarked for school maintenance from sales tax money that voters approved in the Oct. 3 election.
-
Deputy attorney general says SB91 repeal would be ‘dangerous’"They’re calling it GTA, grand theft Anchorage, right now," said Rep. Lora Reinbold, who says she wants to repeal Senate Bill 91. "It’s outrageous, what’s going on in the city that I love.”
-
Alaska distilleries keep serving cocktails as the state reconsiders regulationsAfter several failed motions, the Alcohol Control Board couldn’t come to an agreement. They’ll revisit the advisory at a November meeting.