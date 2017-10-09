Alaska regulator reviews Canadian firm’s acquisition of AEL&P

The City and Borough of Juneau is asking state regulators for more time as it studies a Canadian power company’s proposed acquisition of Juneau’s electric utility.

Hydro One of Ontario filed last month to complete its purchase of Avista, the parent corporation of Alaska Electric Light and Power Co. Its filing came just a day after the Juneau Assembly commissioned an independent study on the ramifications of Hydro One’s purchase of AEL&P.

Some members of the the Juneau Assembly had openly floated the idea of pursuing a stake in Juneau’s power company. But city officials say that’s not the scope of the $11,000 study.

“It’s premature to talk about whether CBJ’s interested or it’s an option to purchase it,” city Finance Director Bob Bartholomew said. “I think step one, and the primary purpose of the issue paper, is to just educate us on what are the issues related to this purchase that’s taken place by Hydro One.”

The public comment period by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska ends Thursday. But study by Seattle-based consultants won’t be ready until Oct. 20. Hence the need for more time.

“We would like the opportunity to respond once we get the report in from the energy adviser,” Bartholomew said.

In its filing, Hydro One wrote that the acquisition would have no impact on rates or services. That’s echoed by AEL&P’s managers in Juneau.

“We believe that Avista’s merger with Hydro One can only be beneficial and will not be detrimental,” said Connie Hulbert, AEL&P’s president and general manager. “It’s not going to affect our day to day operations, it won’t affect our rates. It will allow Avista and AEL&P to continue to operate the way they have for the 120 plus years that each company has been in operation.”

It’s unclear whether the RCA would extend the public comment period. The commission could still review comments received after Thursday’s deadline.

“If anybody has a significant matter that they’d wish to ask the commission to consider,” said RCA spokeswoman Grace Salazar, “they can write to the commission under docket number U-17-085 for commission’s consideration.”

The commission has so far received at least 19 comments – all critical. Many urged the commission to extend the comment period until the city study is completed.

The RCA’s staff is still reviewing Hydro One’s petition. Once it’s deemed complete the commission will have six months to rule.

Hydro One will also need federal approval to complete its acquisition of Avista.