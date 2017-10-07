UAS campuses celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Indigenous People’s Day is Monday, and the University of Alaska Southeast will mark the occasion with academic discussions and deer stew.

In June, Gov. Bill Walker signed legislation officially recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Alaska. Alaska is the second state to replace Columbus Day by refocusing the day on Native culture.

Kolene James is the coordinator for the UAS Native and Rural Student Center.

“We have faculty and staff at all three campuses putting together the programs, ” James said earlier this week on A Juneau Afternoon. “We are working with our local tribes, so come and join us for some good conversations about decolonization and the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

Events in Juneau will culminate in a panel discussion and a traditional foods demonstration at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall, followed by a performance by local dance group Woosh.ji.een.

UAS and the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will also stream events on Facebook Live.

A full list of Indigenous Peoples’ Day events is available at http://www.uas.alaska.edu/indigenous-day/.