Juneau Afternoon – 10-2-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
Kolene James will be here with details about Indigenous Peoples Day;
We’ll get an update on all things Perseverance;
Police Chief Ed Mercer will be here to discuss JPD activities;
We’ll talk with Cheryl Snyder about New Member Month here at KTOO;
And Chef Stef will be here to discuss Juneau Appreciation Week at the Juneau Artists Gallery.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7, tune in to KTOO-FM for a special Mudrooms’-inspired program, Falling Through the Healthcare Cracks.
Recent headlines
Price resigns from Trump Cabinet amid private jet investigationsHHS Secretary Tom Price, who earned a reputation in the House as a budget hawk critical of government waste, resigned Friday after President Trump criticized him for chartering private jet flights.
Italian student spends a month in the Haines fourth gradeEarlier this school year, Haines fourth-graders learned about another part of the world from someone their own age. An Italian student visiting a family friend in Haines spent a month in the local school.
Kodiak art project encourages salmon discussionThe first cohort of Alaska Salmon Fellows is wrapping up its pilot year with final projects. The program brings together different innovators in the state, from policy makers to artists, and prompts them to start discussions about the salmon industry.
Petersburg’s tribe uses new machine to make compost in bulkA new business venture by the Petersburg Indian Association has begun to provide the town with locally made, environmentally friendly compost.