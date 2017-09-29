Juneau Afternoon – 10-2-17

By September 29, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

 

Kolene James will be here with details about Indigenous Peoples Day;

 

We’ll get an update on all things Perseverance;

 

Police Chief Ed Mercer will be here to discuss JPD activities;

 

We’ll talk with Cheryl Snyder about New Member Month here at KTOO;

 

And Chef Stef will be here to discuss Juneau Appreciation Week at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

 

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

 

Tonight at 7, tune in to KTOO-FM for a special Mudrooms’-inspired program, Falling Through the Healthcare Cracks.

