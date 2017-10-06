Authorities identify remains as woman missing since June

Human remains found Monday near the base of Thunder Mountain are those of a missing Juneau woman.
According to a Juneau Police Department news release, the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office identified Teri Heuscher, 53, using dental records. She had been missing since June 24.
A cause of death has not been determined. The examiner’s preliminary results don’t suggest foul play.
A duck hunter found the remains at a campsite near the base of the mountain. According to Juneau Police Lt. David Campbell, police recovered parts of a skull and lower jaw.
Heuscher’s family has been notified.
