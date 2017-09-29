State rejects teen climate change petition

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation denied a climate change petition on Thursday submitted by a group of teens. The petition asked the state to reduce carbon emissions, monitor greenhouse gasses and come up with a long term climate change strategy.
In late August, the teens hand-delivered the petition to DEC commissioner Larry Hartig. In his rejection letter, Hartig said the request posed “significant consequences for employment and resource development” in the state.
Seb Kurland, a member of Alaska Youth for Environmental Action, the group that submitted the proposal, was initially disappointed by the decision. But the 17-year-old from Juneau isn’t giving up.
“I’m hopeful the governor and the Lt. governor will take action on this subject,” Kurland said. “And that their newly appointed members will do something about it.”
The governor’s office has made some strides to address climate change since the teens voiced their concern. The administration created a new position, appointing a climate change adviser.
Lt. Governor Byron Mallott says a climate plan is forthcoming.
Recent headlines
-
How Juneau Assembly candidates are doing — by the numbersFilings a week before the Oct. 3 local election show who's supporting which candidates. It also shows how much they've spent and how much cash remains on hand.
-
Next election may delay plan to fund state governmentCandidates have been announcing plans for governor, lieutenant governor and the Legislature since July. And they’re taking positions that could make a budget deal more difficult.
-
‘Large amount’ of contraband discovered on would-be smuggler turning herself into prisonThe contraband included a chain with rings on it, suspected drugs, and a few other items. It was all seized. Potential charges depend on crime lab results.
-
Artists of All Nations fosters communal creative spaceMore than 30 artists, children and crafters got together this past weekend for an open studio gathering at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. The Artists of All Nations events are a result of the JAHC’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, which responded to Alaska Native artists’ desire to create art as a collective experience.