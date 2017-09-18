Cruise ship homicide defendant waives right to a speedy trial

The defendant in a federal case of a Utah man charged with killing his wife aboard a cruise ship has waived his right to speedy trial in court Monday. This pushes a potential trial in U.S. District Court back months.
Kenneth Ray Manzanares is charged with first-degree murder of his wife, Kristy Manzanares, during a Southeast Alaska cruise. He pleaded not guilty in August.
Manzanares’ public defender Jamie McGrady proposed the motion to declare the case complex, citing the potential for a death penalty, the geographic challenges with witnesses and the anticipation of several hundred interviews. The motion was unopposed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt said his office would need a minimum of 90 days before determining a trial length. Both attorneys estimated it would take several weeks.
Schmidt also said his office would seek a 45-day extension with the Department of Justice on whether to pursue the death penalty.
U.S. District Chief Judge Timothy Burgess set a new pre-trial hearing for April 23.
Alaska does not have the death penalty, but because the death occurred in territorial waters and is being tried in federal court, capital punishment is a possibility.
It’s also the first day of jury selection in Jim Wayne Thornhill’s child pornography case in the U.S. District Court.
Recent headlines
-
Investigation continues into fatal downtown Juneau structure fireFire Marshal Dan Jager said it looks like the fire started early Sunday morning near a second floor balcony at the rear of the house at 526 Seward Street.
-
-
Trump’s DACA moves aren’t shaking his most loyal supportersMany conservative lawmakers and pundits are critical of President Trump for talking to Democrats about immigration. But Trump's voters don't seem to mind.
-
At Katmai’s Brooks Camp, tourists and bears mingle mostly carefreeKatmai Natioanl Park & Preserve rangers estimated they had 40 individual bears at Brooks in July, not including cubs, being observed by 300 to 400 visitors each day.