Humanities endowment to partner with Native nonprofit to promote language immersion education

A federal humanities advocate and a Native nonprofit are teaming up to promote Native language education programs. They’ll each contribute about $2 million to fund education programs within tribal communities aimed at revitalizing Native American languages.
Approximately 150 Native languages are spoken in the United States. Twenty distinct languages alone are in Alaska.
Lawrence Kaplan, a linguistics professor in Fairbanks, said Alaska Natives “care enormously” about their language and culture.
“The languages are very important to the groups because it’s just part of their culture,” he said. “It’s part of what makes them unique.”
Kaplan also directs the Alaska Native Language Center. He said Native languages are endangered. That is why the National Endowment for the Humanities teamed up with Longmont, Colorado-based First Nations Development Institute to fund Native language education.
Kaplan said Tlingit and Central Yup’ik would be good candidates for grant funding.
“The languages that would benefit the most would be the ones where there’s an active group of people working already,” he said.
First Nations is a national nonprofit that focuses on economic development throughout Indian Country. President and CEO Michael Roberts said that includes Natives in Alaska and Hawaii. But competition for language program funding could be intense.
“We are going to open really wide, nationwide, asking for folks to come in and get into a highly competitive process,” he said. “There’s an over-subscription of applicants to dollars available.”
Roberts is Tlingit and grew up in Ketchikan. He said that First Nations will be looking at programs to meet a certain criteria.
”From our perspective, those are probably the highest likelihood of the kind of things that we’d invest in: either immersion programs that are working or folks who have done a lot of a work on language retention and restoration who are kind of maybe in that pre-immersion stage.”
An advisory committee will be formed, and then tribes will be contacted to submit proposals.
A spokeswoman for the National Endowment for the Humanities said about 15 programs would be funded per year.
Recent headlines
-
Despite king salmon ban, Golden North derby officials report good numbersHistorically the derby’s heaviest fish have been kings. This year, first place will go to a silver. Derby officials plan to finalize results for the 2017 derby and announce winners on Tuesday.
-
Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer ‘stood up’ against what she felt was wrongThe 32-year-old was killed Saturday after a car rammed a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia. Two state troopers responding to the violence died in a helicopter crash.
-
Ohio man charged with murder in fatal car attack on anti-white nationalist marchJames Alex Fields Jr., who allegedly rammed a group of demonstrators, has been charged with murder and several other counts. Federal authorities say they are also opening a civil rights investigation.
-
Do you have $130,000 for an air ambulance ride?If you’re in a car accident, have a heart attack or your baby is born prematurely, you may need to get a medical flight to another city. But a medevac out of Southeast Alaska can cost you tens of thousands of dollars.