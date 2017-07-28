Gardentalk – Sampling potatoes

In this edition of Gardentalk, master gardener Ed Buyarski says it’s alright to sample a few of the smaller potatoes now, but we should wait until early September for the big harvest.

We can stop hilling dirt around the plants, but don’t worry about the flower buds that may be appearing. Buyarski says those flowers are not expected to consume very much energy.

Buyarski also previews some of the events of the 10th Birthday Celebration for the Jensen-Olson Arboretum scheduled for Saturday.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/07/garden072717.mp3 Listen to the July 27 edition of Gardentalk on potatoes: