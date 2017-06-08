Coast Guard rescues man and dog in Gastineau Channel in duct-taped inflatable

A man trying to cross Gastineau Channel on a homemade watercraft found himself in a spot of bother Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Station Juneau crew picked the 32-year-old up. According to a news release, he was trying to reach Point Bishop in an inflatable, duct-taped craft when it began taking on water. He was not wearing a life jacket, the release said.

A 25-foot Coast Guard small boat and crew responded, deemed the craft unsafe and transferred it, the man — and his dog — to Douglas Harbor.

Weather on scene was reportedly calm with 9 mph winds.

The release did not identify the man.