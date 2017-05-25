Red Carpet Concert: The Quaintrelles

For our first Red Carpet Concert from the 2017 Alaska Folk Fest, we present Juneau folk-duo The Quaintrelles. We filmed Cameron Brockett and Taylor Vidic performing their song “Rolling Stone” at the Alaskan Hotel. The two are spending their summer at the Red Onion Saloon in Skagway.
This video was made in collaboration between KTOO Public Media and Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus.
Watch other Red Carpet Concerts with Marian Call and Laura Zahasky, as well as last year’s Alaska Folk Festival guest artist The Carper Family.
