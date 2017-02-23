Video: Red Carpet Concert with Marian Call and Laura Zahasky

Marian Call and Laura Zahasky dropped into the arts room recently to record a Red Carpet Concert. Here are the tunes “Pie Maker,” “Iceland” and “Rainboots.”
“Pie Maker” is part of Call’s new album called “Standing Stones.” Call will be giving a “first listen” of the recording on Friday, Feb. 24 on KXLL beginning at noon AKST.
