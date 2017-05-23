Human leg pulled from Gastineau Channel, owner unknown

A human leg and boot were pulled out of Gastineau Channel near Sandy Beach on Monday afternoon, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
Police spokesman Lt. David Campbell said the Alaska Department of Fish and Game was conducting debris removal in the channel when they discovered the leg.
A Juneau police officer responded to the area and took possession of the leg and boot. The leg was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for potential identification.
The condition of the leg made it difficult to determine whose leg it is, or how long the leg might have been in the water.
An investigation is ongoing.
