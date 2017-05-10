Photos: Wreath-laying memorial honors fallen Juneau police officers

Juneau police officers in full uniform laid a wreath at Evergreen Cemetery today for a police memorial ceremony that about 20 people attended.
Lt. Kris Sell was one of the many officers observing the memorial.
“This is an annual ceremony that we have to show our respects for the loss of Officer Richard Adair and Officer Jimmy Kennedy who were killed in the line of duty on April 17, 1979, very close to where we stand today,” she said.
Adair and Kennedy were responding to a report of shots fired when they were shot and killed.
Officers placed a large wreath at the grave site of Adair. It is a stark reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day.
“I know from my own family that whenever the phone rings when we’re on duty, there’s always that initial thought that something has happened,” Sell said. “We want to make note that this is real risk and there are real families, families that still live in Juneau and contribute to our community who have been impacted by an event like this.”
Another ceremony will take place tonight at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School at 6 p.m.
Alaska Police Memorial Day was May 5. National Law Enforcement Memorial Week begins next week.
