Wanted: Thane Road stabbing suspect

A 37-year-old Juneau man is wanted in connection with a stabbing last weekend along Thane Road.
A $20,000 bail arrest warrant charges Joshua Levi Brown with first-degree assault in the stabbing of a 24-year-old Juneau man late April 22, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Brown has several aliases: Charlie Hussle or Hustle, Charlie Brown and Alex Douglas Dornbeirer.
He’s a white male, 5-foot-9-inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police consider him extremely dangerous and not to be confronted by the public.
Police say someone stabbed the victim the night of April 22 near parked cars along Thane Road. Party-goers had a fire on the beach below.
The victim was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A nursing supervisor said he was discharged Friday afternoon.
Contact the Juneau Police Department at 586-0600 or Juneau Crime Line online at www.juneaucrimeline.com with information about Brown’s location or the case.
