Could the Alaska Sea Grant program go away this year?

Sea Grant knew the Trump administration wanted to eliminate its budget for next fiscal year. But those cuts could come much sooner. The organization says the White House is asking Congress to slash this year’s funding, too. That could mean the end for dozens of Alaska programs, focusing on fisheries and climate change.
Paula Cullenberg, the director of Alaska Sea Grant, says this latest news was unexpected. Sea Grant supports research at 33 universities nationwide, including the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
But, as early as this spring, some of those projects could be on the line.
“It’s anxiety-making to have this hanging over your head,” Cullenberg said.
Cullenberg says Sea Grant found out about the additional cuts from an agency that acts as its congressional liaison.
She says the White House is proposing cutting $30 million from Sea Grant programs for this year. That’s not to be confused with the Trump administration’s ask to eliminate the Sea Grant funding for next year.
“I think that’s highly unusual,” Cullenberg said. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”
Alaska Sea Grant receives matching funds from the university and the state, but Cullenberg says those federal dollars make up the program’s core funding. It’s those federal dollars that pay for projects that measure the economic vitality of the seafood industry and help communities adapt to climate climate.
“We’re supporting ten graduate students with research fellowships, three Alaska Sea Grant State Fellows, coastal issues …” Cullenberg said.
“There’s not too much in our program that wouldn’t be severely disabled if that came to pass,” Cullenberg said.
Congress is deciding at the end of this month what Sea Grant’s budget will be for the rest of 2017. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have shown support for Sea Grant.
They’ve asked for “adequate funding” for next fiscal year. Cullenberg says she’s remaining hopeful for this year, too.
Recent headlines
-
Unalaska terminates new fire chief charged with sexual assault in IllinoisThe man hired to serve as Unalaska’s new fire chief has been fired after he was charged with sexual assault in Illinois. David “D.J.” Dunn was scheduled to arrive Monday in Anchorage before starting work on the island next week.
-
St. Petersburg bombing suspect identified; Death toll is at 14Russian investigators say a device was set off by a man "whose remains were found in the third car of the train." The 22-year-old from Kyrgyzstan is said to have planted a second device elsewhere.
-
Listen to Playboy Spaceman’s George Kuhar cover Juneau filmmaker Lisle HebertSongwriter George Kuhar will perform Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at the Alaska Folk Festival Tuesday
-
Juneau approves another $100,000 for cruise ship lawsuitMonday's appropriation adds to the more than $250,000 the city has already spent to date defending itself in a lawsuit brought by the cruise ship industry.