Companies trumpet 1.2 billion-barrel oil discovery on North Slope

The companies behind an already significant oil find on Alaska’s North Slope on Thursday said they’ve confirmed the biggest onshore discovery in the U.S. in three decades.
Spanish company Repsol says two wells it drilled this winter with partner Armstrong Energy show the companies have found 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable oil.
Denver-based Armstrong already announced it had made a discovery in the area that could produce about 120,000 barrels of oil per day. The company aims to deliver first oil from the discovery to the pipeline by 2022.
According to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ oil and gas division, Armstrong previously reported the reservoir could contain between about 500 million and 1.4 billion barrels of oil. The state says wells drilled this winter provide new evidence showing it’s likely the amount of oil in the reservoir is on the higher end of that estimate.
Armstrong and Repsol weren’t available to comment.
In an interview last week, petroleum expert David Houseknecht of the U.S. Geological survey said Armstrong’s discovery is notable and could hint more oil discoveries in the area are possible.
“There have been dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of wells drilled there, and so to make a discovery of this size — [in] one of the earliest explored areas and one of the most intensely explored areas — is not only remarkable, but it indicates there are probably many, many, many more similar opportunities lurking out there,” said Houseknecht.
Two other companies also recently claimed major oil finds in or near the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska — Caelus Energy and ConocoPhillips.
Alaska’s political leaders applauded the news, including Governor Bill Walker, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan and leaders in the state legislature.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska lawmakers deal with death in the digital ageAlaska lawmakers are considering a bill that seeks to help loved ones get access to online accounts of the deceased, from Facebook to digital photo libraries and financial investments, without having to go through a lengthy legal process. It's called the Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act -- also known as FADA.
-
Juneau weighs winter campground for downtown homelessThe City and Borough of Juneau has been offered a site for a winter campground for homeless people. But whether the city wants to take on that responsibility next year remains undecided.
-
Paul Ryan sells health care bill as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’With conservative lawmakers and interest groups blasting the Republican health care overhaul effort, the House speaker is making a hard sell for his bill.
-
Stranded seal gets first-class rescue in UnalaskaMost of the time, a seal in Unalaska doesn’t attract too much attention, but a ringed seal is a different story. The marine mammals live near ice and typically are found further north. When a sick ringed seal appeared and then vanished last week, the community united to find it.