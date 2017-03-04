Body found floating in Gastineau Channel

Juneau police say a person reported a dead man floating in Gastineau Channel near the end of South Franklin Street on Friday. According to a Juneau Police Department news release, the body of 66-year-old Adrian D’Cafango was located in the water.
The release said there are no obvious signs of trauma and an autopsy is pending. D’Cafango’s next-of-kin were notified. The investigation is ongoing.
Recent headlines
-
Government and nonprofits shakeup village of Oscarville with clean water and cheaper powerAfter discussing the difference between what they wanted and what they needed, it became obvious that what they needed was much more basic: water.
-
National Park Service predicts the future of shipping in the Bering SeaA new simulation created by the National Park Service and its partners maps out projected ship traffic in the Bering Sea for the year 2025.
-
President Trump accuses Obama of ‘wire tapping,’ provides no evidenceIn a series of tweets early Saturday morning, Trump alleged that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before Election Day, calling him a "bad (or sick) guy." Obama's spokesman calls the claim "simply false."
-
Sickened Russian opposition leader blames Russian special services for poisoningVladimir Kara-Murza, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, tells NPR only the Kremlin's intelligence services, or people connected to it, could be responsible for his unexplained illnesses.