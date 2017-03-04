Body found floating in Gastineau Channel

Juneau police say a person reported a dead man floating in Gastineau Channel near the end of South Franklin Street on Friday. According to a Juneau Police Department news release, the body of 66-year-old Adrian D’Cafango was located in the water.

The release said there are no obvious signs of trauma and an autopsy is pending. D’Cafango’s next-of-kin were notified. The investigation is ongoing.

