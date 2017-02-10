Environmental group calls for shutdown of leaking gas line in Cook Inlet

A local environmental group is calling on regulators to shut down a leaking gas line in Cook Inlet until it is repaired. The leak, first reported by the Alaska Dispatch News, is coming from an 8-inch gas pipeline owned by Hilcorp. In the report, Hilcorp characterized the leak as “low risk” and said the appropriate response agencies were notified. But in a letter sent to regulators Friday, Cook Inletkeeper accused both Hilcorp and Cook Inlet Spill Prevention and Response, Inc. of downplaying the incident.
Cook Inletkeeper’s Bob Shavelson called the leak a serious environmental threat.
“Dealing with the oil and gas industry in Cook Inlet, whenever there’s a leak, it’s always minimized at first,” said Shavelson. “That’s what I believe we saw here, and I think the reality is you’ve got a sizable risk and it needs to be addressed.”
Todd Paxton, general manager of Cook Inlet Spill Prevention and Response, Inc., said he maintains the leak is low risk, emphasizing it is not a liquid spill. Paxton added that Hilcorp is “aggressively” seeking a solution to the issue.
Hilcorp did not to return a request for comment in time for publication.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said it could not provide an estimate for the size of the leak at this time.
“The platform itself is not in our jurisdiction, as we do not regulate natural gas, only liquid products,” DEC spokeswoman Candice Bressler said in an email. “That said, we continue to interact with Hilcorp to gather information on this situation in case of any environmental impact.”
According to DEC, the leaking pipeline runs from Nikiski to an offshore platform, which was built in 1964. Hilcorp first reported the leak to DEC on Feb. 7.
Based in Texas, Hilcorp is relatively new to Alaska. Over the last five years, it has become the largest natural gas producer in Cook Inlet. State regulators recently hit Hilcorp with a series of fines for safety and environmental violations.
Recent headlines
-
Funter Bay landowners object as Juneau eyes expansionThe City & Borough of Juneau is looking at potentially massive expansions of its boundaries. A handful of people own property in one of the tracts aren't pleased.
-
Sole eyewitness in Strawn homicide case begins her testimonyThe prosecution says Tiffany Johnson, formerly known as Tiffany Albertson, watched her friend Brandon Cook die on Oct. 20, 2015.
-
One refugee’s story of fleeing war and finding loveRefugee stories are often about fear: people fleeing their homes because they fear for their safety. But they can also be stories of joy. One Anchorage woman and her family took a path from war to love, and finally, to Alaska.
-
Trump transition limits EPA participation in Alaska environmental conferenceTrump transition officials ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to limit its participation in an Alaska environmental conference this week.