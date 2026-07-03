Juneau’s July Fourth fireworks display postponed to Saturday

Juneau’s July Fourth fireworks show is being postponed until Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

In a video posted to social media, the Juneau Fireworks Crew made the announcement from a barge in Gastineau Channel.

“We are letting you know that, unfortunately, it is so windy and rainy out on the barge that we can’t set up tents to set up your fireworks show for tonight. So we’re going to have to have the show tomorrow night,” said Sigrid Dahlberg, a member of the volunteer group of licensed pyrotechnic specialists who put on the annual display.

The show will begin Saturday, July 4 at 11:59 p.m. to end the Independence Day holiday. The fireworks will last 22 minutes, according to the City and Borough of Juneau information release.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday evening is mostly cloudy with calm winds.

Juneau’s fireworks display typically starts at 11:59 p.m. on July 3. The longstanding tradition dates back to Juneau’s mining days, when July 4 was one of just two holidays at the mines. The early start date allowed miners to join in the celebrations ahead of their holiday.