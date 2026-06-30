Pride flags back up at Skagway’s Red Onion Saloon

Besides serving as a popular tourist destination, the Red Onion Saloon has been a local meeting place for drag events and all things queer. But until recently, the new owner had a No Pride flags policy, although she donated money to the Pride Committee and hosted a Pride event. Some in the LGBTQ+ community are upset and say that policy put them at risk. But others say it’s more about how employers act and less about what they hang in the window.

For many, Pride Month in Skagway is an event worth traveling for. It starts with a proclamation by the mayor, a parade and a visit from the Juneau drag kings and queens. The month continues with events like queer poetry, inclusive storytime at the public library and drag bingo.

But June was a little less bright without the rainbow flags that typically adorn the Red Onion Saloon on Broadway.

The R-O as it’s often called, caters to the tourists by day, featuring gold rush-styled working girls in corsets as servers, and a brothel museum upstairs. There’s a walking tour that highlights how Skagway’s sex workers helped build the town.

In the evening, when tourists go back to the cruise ships, the restaurant bar is a favorite spot for locals. It has hosted many drag performances and events like queer trivia.

Tracy LaBarge took over ownership of the Red Onion in 2024. She also owns the two Tracy’s King Crab Shacks in Juneau. Under her ownership, the Pride flags in Skagway came down.

Alanna Bagdon was head madame for the Red Onion for three years.

“​​Last June we decorated as per usual and were then told to take everything down, and that was really upsetting to a lot of the staff,” Bagdon said.

This June, a petition was started on change.org that “denounced support” for the Red Onion until there was a public apology, public affirmation for the LGTBQ+ community and permission to fly the pride flag at the establishment. The petition had 445 signatures on June 29. Skagway has about 800 year-round residents.

Bagdon said she didn’t author the petition but she did sign it. She said the conversation with the new owner about the Pride flag has been ongoing for the last year.

“Taking away visible support is different than never having it to begin with, and she did buy a queer institution. She bought Skagway’s unofficial gay bar,” Bagdon said. “And I don’t know if she didn’t know that, but that’s the reality. And I think people have every right to be upset about someone taking away, especially such a prominent, centrally located, visibly supportive place.”

And Bagdon said it’s not just an issue of support, it’s an issue of safety. She believes that displaying the Pride flag helps stem inappropriate behavior.

“…Non-consensual touching of servers and madams and other female staff … is noticeably decreased when the flags are up, and that is unfortunately something that is a very real concern for the staff of the Red Onion Saloon,” she said. “…And I will say this year, in particular, some visibly queer staff who I know have received hateful remarks… ”

Owner LaBarge issued a public statement two days after the petition started. It reads: “Our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all employees, guests, and members of our community has never changed. While there may be differing opinions regarding displays, decorations, and how a historical property is presented, those decisions should never be mistaken for a lack of support, compassion or respect for any individual or group.”

The Red Onion was a donor to the Skagway Pride Committee and hosted Pride Dance Night. But Badgon wasn’t impressed. She resigned her current position at the Red Onion as part-time madame and costume maintenance.

Neither Tracy LaBarge nor the authors of the petition responded to KHNS for comment.

Skagway resident Charity Pomeroy is co-owner of The Days of ‘98 Show, a musical about gold rush Skagway that’s been running for over 100 years. Pomeroy doesn’t want to speak directly to the Red Onion situation, but as a gay Gen Xer, she’s been thinking a lot about the controversy.

She said that for several years, her show didn’t have Pride flags in the building to maintain the 1898 vibe.

“…There were other businesses in town that had put some very prominent pride flags up, and I thought that was amazing,” Pomeroy said. “…I did not feel safe to do that … At the time, I didn’t know how to reconcile putting something that I view as a symbol that was created in very modern times up – and still holding true to the historic nature…”

After six years, Pomeroy and her business partner have found a way to incorporate the Pride flag into their building that will stay up all year. But Pomeroy said she won’t judge a business for the absence of a flag.

“To me, allyship isn’t the flag. The flag can be used by anybody, whether they’re a real ally or not,” she said. “Allyship is making a space that is truly safe. And I think our businesses here, some that have chosen not to display the flag, create an extraordinary space for the gay community.”

Pomeroy said those businesses hire visibly queer people and hold queer events.

“And to me, if you add that symbol, it is icing on the cake. It’s not the cake itself,” she said.

In the fourth week of June, several small Pride flags were placed inside the Red Onion. A brown wooden sign now hangs in the window. It reads: All welcome here.

Skagway’s Pride Committee reports that donations to the month-long event are up at least 30% from last year.