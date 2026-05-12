State prosecutors ask to delay new election misconduct trial for former Alaska legislator

A state judge in Anchorage has again delayed a new election misconduct trial for former state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, R-Anchorage, after state prosecutors requested the postponement.

Earlier this year, judges Catherine Easter and Thomas Matthews scheduled a new trial for June, but Judge Josie Garton agreed on May 1 to postpone the trial until the state Court of Appeals takes up a review requested by the state. Under the current briefing schedule for that review, a trial isn’t likely until the fall at the earliest.

In 2020, prosecutors accused LeDoux of five felonies and nine misdemeanors in connection with the 2018 primary election, the 2018 general election and the 2014 general election. They claimed LeDoux encouraged people to register to vote in her district despite not living there.

The charges related to the 2014 election were dismissed as untimely.

The remainder went to trial in November and December 2024, but that ended in a mistrial after jurors could not agree on LeDoux’s guilt or innocence.

After the mistrial, LeDoux and her attorney filed an interlocutory appeal to challenge a legal definition that would be given to a jury. At issue is the definition of when a person establishes a residence necessary to register to vote.

LeDoux argued that a person who has bought a home within a district is eligible to register to vote there. The state argued that the person must actually be living within the home in order to register.

On Nov. 10, Garton ruled in favor of LeDoux’s interpretation of the law, thus striking down jury instructions that the state had sought.

Prosecutors have since appealed Garton’s ruling to the state Court of Appeals, and both sides are now trading written arguments ahead of possible oral arguments on the matter.

A new status hearing on LeDoux’s case is scheduled for May 26.