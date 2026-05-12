Flood Prep Panel Discussion

June 10, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thunder Mountain Middle School

Join KTOO for an expert panel discussion on Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood. Panelists will talk about the latest science guiding flood planning, the temporary flood wall made of HESCO barriers, future solutions and public safety.

KTOO climate and environment reporter Alix Soliman will moderate the one-hour panel discussion, followed by a 30 minute Q&A.

Panelists:

Nathan Epps and John Rajek, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Aaron Jacobs, National Weather Service

Eran Hood, UAS

Jamie Pierce, U.S. Geological Survey

Denise Koch, Ryan O’Shaughnessy and Nate Rumsey, CBJ

Pictured: Alix Soliman wading through flood waters, August 2025. (Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)