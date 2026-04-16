KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, April 16, 2026

by

 

 

In this Newscast:

  • A Lingit composer and musician from Sitka has been part of a team composing the first full opera in the Lingit language.
  • A Juneau school principal is on administrative leave and facing a charge of misdemeanor assault for allegedly restraining a student.
  • The Juneau School Board unanimously approved a long-awaited contract between the district and its teachers union.
  • President Trump has appointed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy to a seat on the U.S. Arctic Research Commission.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications