Newscast – Thursday, April 16, 2026

In this Newscast:
- A Lingit composer and musician from Sitka has been part of a team composing the first full opera in the Lingit language.
- A Juneau school principal is on administrative leave and facing a charge of misdemeanor assault for allegedly restraining a student.
- The Juneau School Board unanimously approved a long-awaited contract between the district and its teachers union.
- President Trump has appointed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy to a seat on the U.S. Arctic Research Commission.