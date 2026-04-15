Juneau School Board approves contract with teachers union

The Juneau School Board unanimously approved a long-awaited contract between the district and its teachers union Tuesday night.

This marks the end of a more than yearlong negotiation process that escalated to the union authorizing a strike in March.

Board Vice President Elizabeth Siddon said she’s glad to reach an agreement after a difficult negotiation process.

“They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, and in some cases, they’re our own kids’ support systems,” she said. “So it was hard for – I just wanted to say it was hard for all of us, and I’m glad that we’re here now.”

The two-year contract begins retroactively from last July and lasts until next June. It provides staff with a 3% wage increase this year that is split among teachers based on experience, and a 6.25% increase for the next school year.

The district’s monthly contribution for health insurance will also increase by $50 this year and $40 next fiscal year.

The district estimates that maintaining services will leave a $4 million deficit for the following year after the contract ends. Board member Steve Whitney said he wishes the district could pay newer teachers in the district more, and he’s concerned they will be the first to go if layoffs occur in the future.

“Everybody involved in this deserves more money and more benefits than we can possibly give them, and we don’t have the ability to generate revenue, so we can’t give people what they deserve,” Whitney said. “And that is a huge regret that is out of our hands.”

Board President Britteny Cioni-Haywood said the ability to increase school funding to address the looming deficit lies with the Alaska Legislature.

“We really need to be united in advocating to the people who have control to fix that, which is no one at this table, but is up on that hill,” she said.

The contract between the district and the teachers union will last until July 2027.