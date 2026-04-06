KTOO

State Government

Alaska Department of Corrections reports two inmate deaths in one week

by

Goose Creek Correctional Center is seen in fall. (Photo courtesy of Alaska Department of Corrections)

Two Alaska inmates died in one week at the end of March according to the state department of corrections.

Johnny Allen Nashookpuk was 63 years old and Jeffery Mulifai was 66. They were both most recently housed at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla.

They are the first two deaths reported in state custody in 2026. A spokesperson for the department, Betsy Holley, did not respond to questions about how the men died or whether the deaths were expected, but said the two deaths are unrelated.

Nashookpuk began serving a sentence for sexual assault in 2009. Multifai was convicted of sexual assault in 2012.

According to case records, Nashookpuk was scheduled for a parole board hearing in May to be considered for early release.

At least 18 Alaskans died in custody of the department of corrections last year, matching the state’s record number of deaths in 2022.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications