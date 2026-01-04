School closed as another winter storm brings snow, potential rain mixture to Juneau

More snow is on the way this week for Juneau and the rest of the panhandle, even as recovery from last week’s storm continues.

The Juneau School District announced Sunday night that school would be closed Monday. City offices are also closed, and the University of Alaska Southeast campus will operate remotely.

National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Spann says communities from Elfin Cove to Juneau can expect anywhere from 5 to 13 inches of new snow on Monday. The heaviest snow is expected mid-morning through the afternoon.

There’s a possibility for a changeover to rain or a mixture of rain and snow sometime later Monday. It’s expected to change back to snow Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Spann said the variability of that makes it hard to predict precipitation amounts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“One part of Juneau might get three inches or four inches of new snow out of a new snow shower,” Spann said. “Another part of Juneau might not see anything at all.”

The snowstorm that hit the region last week dumped about 4 feet of snow on the capital city in as many days. That helped break the record for Juneau’s snowiest December ever and made it the second snowiest month ever.

“We do not expect to get as much snow overall as we got with last week’s event, that event that we got up previously, around Christmas through New Year’s, that was an extraordinary event that broke a whole lot of records,” he said. “Hopefully this event will not be quite as extreme.”

Spann advised that people take their time with travel and do their best to uncover any nearby fire hydrants that may be covered by snow.

Light snow showers will continue later in the week. Spann said there’s a chance for another system to bring even more snow after that — for those who haven’t had enough yet.

This story has been updated with additional information about school and city closures.