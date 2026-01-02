Hey Alaskans, it’s time to file for your PFD

For many, the New Year signals a fresh start. But for Alaskans, it also means it’s time to apply for the Permanent Fund dividend.

Applications for the 2026 PFD opened Thursday, with online filing starting at 9 a.m. Over 600,000 Alaskans receive the PFD each year, which is usually paid out in October.

It’s not yet clear how much the 2026 dividend will be.

In 2025, Alaskans received $1,000 — the smallest PFD in state history when adjusted for inflation.

The Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy will determine the 2026 PFD amount during the upcoming legislative session, which starts Jan. 20.

Dunleavy’s budget proposal would pay roughly $3,600 per eligible resident, but passing it through the Legislature is a long shot. It would require using about half of the state’s savings — more than $1.5 billion from the Constitutional Budget Reserve, which is the state’s main rainy-day fund.

Already, some lawmakers have raised concern about withdrawing that much from savings, arguing that a large PFD is unwise given low oil prices. Others say the money would be better spent on priorities such as public school funding.

To be eligible for a PFD, you must be an Alaska resident for the entire calendar year, and intend to stay in the state.

Alaskans have until March 31 to apply. You can file online at mypfd.alaska.gov or pick up an application at any Permanent Fund Division office.