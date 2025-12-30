Juneau’s fire chief reflects on 33-year career ahead of retirement

Chief Rich Etheridge is retiring from Capital City Fire/Rescue at the end of this year. After serving as a first responder for decades, he’s now turning his focus to woodworking.

KTOO’s Mike Lane spoke with Etheridge about his retirement and his future plans.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Mike Lane: We’re speaking with Chief Rich Etheridge. Chief, you’re retiring soon. How did you come to this decision?

Rich Etheridge: You know, I’ve been in my career for a little over 33 years now. This is all I’ve done since I was 18, whether it was wildland firefighting or a state trooper and volunteer firefighter. Actually never planned on being the fire chief, but it just, you know, happenstance. You know, my career went that direction. But, you know, between family and I’ve got a little side business at home that’s been taking off and you know … I think chiefs need to turn over periodically and just get fresh ideas and new new ideas in the department to keep it healthy.

Mike Lane: You have such an interesting history. You were a state trooper. How long were you a state trooper?

Rich Etheridge: For almost five years.

Mike Lane: And you weren’t just in Juneau, were you?

Rich Etheridge: No, most of my time was on the Kenai Peninsula, and then a year up in Talkeetna. It was amazing.

Mike Lane: And then you went to CCFR, or to another fire department.

Rich Etheridge: Yeah, I got hired back at CCFR as the fire prevention officer. So I was responsible for going out and doing public education, fire investigations, code enforcement and those types of things.

Mike Lane: I see. That’s so interesting, fire investigations. So you’re one of the guys who would determine how the fire started, where it started, and what was used?

Rich Etheridge: Yeah, or I started doing that as a volunteer. It was just fascinating to do that. How did this happen? You know, everybody sees the big black hole, but those big black holes tell a huge story and, and how did the fire travel to get to where it was at? It was just a really unique way to look at firefighting.

Mike Lane: So what year did you start with CCFR?

Chief Etheridge: I started in, you know, full time as a volunteer. It was like late ‘92.

Mike Lane: Just a few decades.

Rich Etheridge: Yeah, a couple.

Mike Lane: A couple of decades. And you worked yourself up the ranks, obviously, from from that point forward. And what are some of the highlights of your career? And can you tell us anything that you’re particularly proud of, something that jumps out at you?

Rich Etheridge: Sure. You know, our response to the COVID stuff here in town, I thought was pretty amazing — how our department responded to that. We stood up a whole lot, really fast. I think we hired 65 people within just a couple of weeks, working with our HR department to staff the airport for COVID testing. We did the drive-through testing centers, and then we also created — what’s alive today — our mobile integrated health program. People that were sick with COVID and couldn’t leave and the doctors didn’t want them in their waiting rooms, we would send EMTs and paramedics out to go take them medicine or you know, whatever they needed to keep them recovering and not spreading COVID around the community. So I think between COVID and that mobile, integrated health program, getting all that stood up and put together, and having it as big and lasting of a program as it’s become.

Mike Lane: CCFR, of course, we’ve reported on this. They’ve struggled over the years with the chronic understaffing issues and union contract negotiations. So what do you think is needed to solve those particular issues moving forward?

Rich Etheridge: Man, that’s a really tough question. You know, Juneau is an isolated community. We don’t have outside resources, and then we also have a budget that we have to work within. So it’s just trying to find that balance between what the needs are and what we can afford as a community. Fire departments are expensive to run, and, you know, trying to get a huge career staff is going to be extremely cost prohibitive for the city, and volunteers are having a harder and harder time volunteering because of the requirements to keep them safe. I think the staffing and the long term retention of folks is going to be the biggest challenge over the next, next decade.

Mike Lane: And what are your plans for after CCFR, what’s your retirement plans?

Rich Etheridge: My retirement plan is to do my woodworking shop a little bit more full time. Right now, it’s just kind of evenings and weekends and small projects here and there, but be nice to kind of expand that and do a lot more with it.

Mike Lane: What kind of woodworking?

Chief Etheridge: Right now, one of the primary things I make are looms for the Lingít weavers here in town and the robes that they make and stuff like that. So that’s been one of my primary projects lately. It is so cool to be a part of that.

Mike Lane: And how did you learn how to do this?

Rich Etheridge: One of our gentlemen here in town, Kevin Miller, was making them, and he’s retired and travels a lot, and he has a hard time keeping up with the demand for that stuff. So he showed me his magic, how he puts all that stuff together, and I’ve just kind of been running with it.

Mike Lane: Wow. Well, congratulations again, and thanks for joining us.

Rich Etheridge: Hey. Thank you, sir.