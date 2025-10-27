State begins distributing disaster aid to residents of Western Alaska, federal aid also approved

The State of Alaska has begun distributing disaster relief payments, totaling over $217,000 as of Friday, to residents of western Alaska impacted by storm damage from ex-Typhoon Halong.

The state has received more than 940 applications for state individual assistance, according to a statement from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Applications are open on the state’s website, through Dec. 9.

As many storm evacuees left or lost identification or essential documents, the Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Health have booths at emergency evacuation shelters in Anchorage to assist with replacements. The Association of Village Council Presidents is offering tribal IDs in the shelters. State caseworkers and a Yup’ik speaking public notary are helping with documentation, the state update said.

Residents must prove they are from the designated disaster area, and provide proof of identification and a mailing address where checks can be mailed.

As of Thursday night, there were 302 evacuees staying in emergency shelters in Anchorage, with 178 at the Egan Center and 124 at the Alaska Airlines Center.

The state’s assistance program provides financial assistance for storm damage to homes, vehicles, essential personal property and medical, dental or funeral needs directly related to the disaster. Applicants will be eligible for $21,250 in home repairs and another $21,250 for “other needs.”

The state’s individual assistance program also includes a housing assistance program that provides renters with up to three months and homeowners with 18 months of financial assistance, according to the state’s website.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday that he amended the state’s disaster declaration to waive state fees associated with replacing documents, including licenses and registrations. It also waives late fees for state-administered loan and payment programs.”

Federal disaster assistance approved

On Wednesday, the Trump administration authorized a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm. The president said that he has authorized an immediate $25 million in federal aid for the state to cover costs as the recovery effort is underway.

Trump also approved the state’s request for federal assistance, including federal individual assistance, public assistance and the hazard mitigation grant program.

Residents can apply on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website at DisasterAssistance.gov or on the FEMA app. Applicants must file a claim and are required to go through a FEMA inspection to qualify.

Federal disaster assistance provides up to $42,500 for home repairs and up to $42,500 for other items.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is also offering low interest loans to small businesses, non-profits and individuals impacted by the storm, to help pay for losses not covered by insurance. Applications can be submitted on their federal website.

Financial donations pour in for Western Alaska communities

Individual and business donations have come pouring in for the families and communities devastated by ex-Typhoon Halong, including food, supplies, and financial assistance.

The state has a list of resources and links to assistance on its website.

The Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund has raised $2.5 million to date, said Ashley Ellingson, director of communications with the Alaska Community Foundation, with mostly corporate donors pledging an additional $1.5 million more. She said an advisory committee of regional and state leaders meets at least weekly to consider requests and how to best allocate funding.

The Alaska Community Foundation has already distributed roughly $575,000 to five organizations: the Association of Village Council Presidents, the Maniilaq Association, the tribal councils of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok — the communities hardest-hit by the storm — and the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Ellingson said that is to ensure funding goes to immediate needs.

“Local organizations can distribute to individuals and families affected the most,” she said.