KTOO Public Media Announces Lisa Phu as New Managing Editor 

Juneau, Alaska – October 20, 2025 – KTOO Public Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Phu as Managing Editor, effective November 10, 2025. Phu brings more than a decade of Alaska journalism experience and a proven track record of award-winning storytelling to the role.

“Lisa brings a wealth of experience to KTOO and a deep knowledge of our community as a Juneau resident,” said KTOO’s President and General Manager, Justin Shoman. “I am confident that her dedication to the mission of public media and her devotion to serving our community with trusted information will advance KTOO’s mission and values and build a stronger future for news in Juneau.”

Phu’s Alaska journalism career began 20 years ago as a reporter for the Wrangell Sentinel. Two years later, she transitioned to public media at KSTK in Wrangell, beginning a meaningful career in public broadcasting. She’s reported at KTOO, served as Deputy Editor at the Alaska Beacon, and has most recently been producing podcasts at Lemonada Media –demonstrating versatility across various media platforms, production, and editorial roles.

“I’m excited to return to KTOO as Managing Editor and to help lead a newsroom so deeply dedicated to serving Juneau. I’m eager to work with this talented team to continue delivering stories that inform, engage, and empower our community,” Phu said.

Phu has received multiple awards for her reporting and audio productions. Notable among her work is “Before Me,” an exceptional five-part series that she developed, produced, and hosted, showcasing her ability to craft compelling long-form narrative audio.

As Managing Editor, Phu will play a key role in shaping KTOO’s editorial direction and strengthening its commitment to serving the Juneau community with trusted, high-quality journalism.

For more information, contact KTOO President and General Manager, Justin Shoman (justin.shoman@ktoo.org or 907.463.6405).

KTOO Public Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public media organization that owns and operates three radio stations (KTOO News, KRNN Music, KXLL Music) and one television station (KTOO 360TV) in Juneau, Alaska. KTOO’s mission is to provide trusted and independent news, connect communities to the arts and music, promote civic participation, and embrace diverse viewpoints and cultures.”