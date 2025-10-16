Juneau high school graduation rate increases following consolidation

Juneau School District’s high school graduation rate went up after the first year of consolidating schools.

Superintendent Frank Hauser said at a Juneau Chamber of Commerce lunch Thursday that more than 96% of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé students graduated in four years last school year.

The increase followed the first school year after the district consolidated its two high schools. The year before the consolidation, the rate was 93.8% at Juneau-Douglas and 90.44% at the former Thunder Mountain High School.

The rate for HomeBRIDGE, the district’s homeschool program, increased by 5.95% to 75%. And 4.24% more students at Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi High School graduated in four years, placing the rate at 65.22%.

Hauser did not provide the district’s overall graduation rate at Wednesday’s presentation. According to the district’s annual reports on indicators of success, that number has stayed at or above 80% since 2016.