KXLL’s Annual Zombie Walk back from the dead

SATURDAY, October 25 – Celebrate Halloween Early with KXLL – Excellent Radio for Zombie Walk, Juneau’s annual flesh eating flash mob! BACK FROM THE DEAD AFTER NINE YEARS!

Zombies will begin gathering at 7:00 p.m. at Overstreet Park, near the Whale Statue in Downtown Juneau. Enjoy tunes, light snacks, and community before the walk begins at 7:30 p.m. At this time, all zombies will assemble in front of the Whale Statue for a group photo and quick route briefing, then head out on the Zombie Walk to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar for the Haunted Hoedown – featuring Jessica Meuse and Maridon & The Primecuts.

The walk is an all-ages event beginning at Overstreet Park and ending outside The Alaskan Hotel & Bar. Attendees 21+ are encouraged to stay for the concert, costume contest, and prize distribution to follow inside the venue.

The Haunted Hoedown concert will take place inside the historic Alaskan Hotel & Bar – legendary to locals, and now nationally recognized – recently ranked #5 in America’s Best Haunted Hotels by USA Today. The lineup features Jessica Meuse, fourth-place finisher on the thirteenth season of American Idol, followed by local favorites Maridon & The Primecuts beginning at 8 p.m. The costume contest will be announced at the show break.

Come support public media, local artists, and live music!

For more information, email Kelly at kelly.aicardi@ktoo.org.