Women, Infants and Children food benefits are at risk if shutdown lasts

Among the most vulnerable Alaskans to the ongoing federal shutdown could be thousands of parents who depend on WIC (wick) to help them buy food.

WIC is the acronym for Women, Infants and Children, a federal program administered by the state. It provides food benefits to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and families that include a child under 5, as long as the household meets income limits.

Jeff Turner, a spokesman for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, says Alaska has enough money in the program to last through the first week of the shutdown. Whether cash reserves last beyond then is unclear.

In past funding lapses, Alaska found the money to keep paying WIC benefits. A statement from the governor says the state will have to reassess if the shutdown goes on beyond a month.

Nationally, WIC depends on money Congress must appropriate each year. In that way it is unlike the larger SNAP food program, which is considered an entitlement.

More than 8,000 Alaska households receive WIC benefits. For now, WIC offices around the state are open.

Congress seems no closer to passing a funding bill. The Senate adjourned until Monday.