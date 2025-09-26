Damaging winds expected for parts of Southeast Thursday night and Friday

Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit central and southern Southeast Alaska late Thursday into Friday with gusts up to 80 miles per hour. Seas along the outer coast in the Gulf of Alaska could reach 35 feet.

Jeff Garmon is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. He said residents in the region should prepare.

“These winds, making landfall, they will do damage, they will push trees over, and we could see some damage to structures,” Garmon said. “Especially for folks from Sitka South, really ought to be paying very close attention to this.”

The storm is supposed to make landfall along southern Baranof Island and Prince of Wales Island Thursday night and then get stronger early Friday. Garmon said residents in other areas should also stay alert.

“Those winds extend well out to the east, well to the north, well to the south and west of where that center of circulation comes in,” he said. “So, this is not just an immediate coastal threat for wind. Those winds will eventually move inland and the Inside Passage needs to be watching.”

The windstorm is supposed to dissipate over the weekend, and Monday could see a few peeks of sun.

“Sunday, Monday looks a lot more benign, but we’re still going to have some weather around. We may get some breaks on Monday in the weather. So, let’s say the glass is half full for Monday.”

The National Weather Service in Juneau is posting weather updates to their social media accounts, and public radio stations in the region are also giving forecast updates on their airwaves.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the increased winds and seas predicted by the National Weather Service.