Today’s Fat Bear matches include dynasty daughters, a Ponyboy and a boss bear retiree

Welcome back to Fat Bear Week, Day 2! We’re off to a roaring start: the tiny but ginormous, glorious and notorious B.I.G.G.I.E 128jr took the dub in Match 1, and in Match 2 the crowds went wild for beach babe 901. Let’s take a look at today’s lineup:

Match 3: 26 vs. 909 “Bella”

This quadrant of the bracket is all about the sow power. In today’s match we welcome newcomer 26. While 26 is a Fat Bear Week rookie, her family is no skinny stranger to the competition. Her mother, 435 Holly was/still is the people’s sweetheart and 2019 Fat Bear Week champion. 26 arrived in July with two spring cubs, fresh out the den and ready to tumble. Even with COYs (cubs of the year), 26 maintains a chill, almost effortless vibe — honestly one of the most relaxed twin moms I’ve ever seen. And, she’s a provider. Through hard work (fishing) and patience, 26 has managed to not only plump her own rump, but transform her cubs into a couple of poofy patooties. A vote for her is a vote for family fatness.

But 26 is not the only daughter of a dynasty in this match. 26 faces 909, who some call Bella, part of the 409 Beadnose (2015 and 2018 Fat Bear week champion) legacy. If this family’s beady and boopable noses didn’t give them away, their telltale fishing style would: they are all known for holding their “magic paw” out on the lip of Brooks Falls. 909 in particular is known for putting her hand on her heart, like she is pledging allegiance to her dinner. It works, too; the fish are solemnly sworn into her mouth. When 909 is not fishing, she is often seen yelling. She loves to yell at 164 Bucky, and also 384, and also birds or fish or the waterfall. 909 talks a big game, but she’s got the booty to back it up.

Match 4: 99 vs. 856

Some speculate that 99 and 856 could be related, but in this match they are truly on other ends of the spectrum. 99 is a fairly young, chocolate stud muffin of a bear. He is often seen sweetly greeting his brothers and known for playing bitey-face (very gentle, much fun) for literally hours. He’s gorgeous, and he has sort of a Ponyboy personality. As the summer progressed, we started to see 99 move his way up the hierarchy – hanging with the gang / fishing amongst the big boys. Still, I think he is ultimately a softie — did you see how he broke up the fight between 909 and 384? Time will tell how 99 arcs in this coming-of-age story.

Opposite 99 is 856: one of Katmai’s biggest boars and an outgoing boss bear. For over a decade, 856 maintained a hyper-dominant position at the top, largely through fear and fervent physical aggression. His movements had a ripple effect across the river, displacing bears in descending order. I have read, and regretted, reading his history of killing cubs. Yet, in recent years, his kingpin status has fluctuated, mostly with the takeoff of bear 747, but also as a result of an even larger wild threat: aging. 856 is in his mid-twenties, an old man for a bear. He is slowing down, choosing his battles, and conceding to bears he once beat up. The fall of his reign is imminent, if not already past.

We all get older. Even the most powerful of us and powerful parts of us will one day yield to the quiet. It can be done with dignity, if we are lucky. I used to be afraid of 856. This year, I feel tender to him. 856 is built like a tank. But somewhere in that tank is a little white flag, and it’s starting to wave.

May the fattest bear win. Voting is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. AKST at fatbearweek.org!