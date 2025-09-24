Juneau Assembly approves Dzantik’i Heeni playground funding amid potential budget concerns

The Juneau Assembly approved funding to get started on a new playground at the Dzantik’i Heeni campus in Lemon Creek. But the decision brought up budget concerns as voters consider reducing taxes in the upcoming municipal election.

The $735,000 project is the next step in what’s turned into a yearslong process to build a new playground for the campus that houses Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi High School, Montessori Borealis and Juneau Community Charter School.

The building used to be a middle school before the district consolidated middle and high schools, so no playground was necessary until elementary-aged students moved in. The money will go toward installing safety surfacing and fencing. But the school district will be on the hook to fundraise for playground equipment.

The final decision hit a brief bump in the road when one Assembly member asked the body to consider potential reductions to the city’s tax revenue. There are three ballot propositions in this year’s election that could change how much money the city brings in annually. Assembly member Neil Steininger moved to table the decision until October. Steininger said he wants to wait until after the election to see what the city’s budget looks like.

“I think it’d be prudent when we’re talking about a dollar value this large to wait until we have a better understanding of the revenue available to the city before we make this commitment,” he said.

Juneau School District Superintendent Frank Hauser said a delay in the decision could make it harder for the district to get that equipment. He said the district needs to order it in December or January to get things installed in time for next school year.

“It just makes it really tight to do the fundraising, not sure if we’re going to be able to move forward with this until the October 27 [meeting] and then trying to put all that together and get pieces in place for installation hopefully for the next school year,” Hauser said.

The district received a donation from the Juneau Rotary Club to put some musical play equipment and Gaga ball pits at the school in the meantime.

Other Assembly members agreed with Steininger’s point but said they should still move forward with the site preparations. Member Wade Bryson said the neighborhood as a whole has access to far fewer playgrounds than other parts of the city.

“So we’re not doing this just to make sure that a school has a playground,” Bryson said. “We’re doing this for social equality to one of the most socioeconomic depressed parts of our community.”

Steininger ultimately backtracked after the Assembly members opposed him. He said he wanted to make a point.

“This is the kind of thing that is at stake at the ballot box here in October, and these are the types of considerations and questions we have to ask,” Steininger said. “And the comments before me about equity in Lemon Creek and the count of playgrounds is very apt.”

The Assembly unanimously approved the funding. In a Finance Committee presentation Wednesday, Juneau School District Director of Operations Kristy Germain said the district plans to begin work on the playground next summer.