Listen: Singer-songwriter Kristen Ford plays live in the KXLL studio, discusses latest album release and upcoming tour

Kristen Ford, queer singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, kicked off her North American tour for her latest album “Pinto” at the Crystal Saloon on August 30. Delivering a blend of indie rock and folk, the show was the first in her eight-stop tour spanning Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California.

Originally inspired by acts like Ani DeFranco and Blink-182, Ford picked up the guitar at 14 and has been crafting her own genre since.

In an interview with KXLL ahead of her show, Ford described her work.

“It is really freeing to be a solo artist. I do live looping, and a lot of different effects pedals to layer harmonies and guitar effects,” Ford said. “I don’t want to be one of those people that say ‘You can’t define my music,’ but I just like music.”

