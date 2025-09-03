Metlakatla woman charged with fatally stabbing husband

A woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in the Southeast Alaska community of Metlakatla was arrested early Saturday morning.

Court records show that Jade Jordan, 33, charged with one count of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Kevin Jordan, 36.

In a charging document against Jordan, police said when they arrived at the Jordans’ residence Saturday, they saw Jade Jordan standing in the driveway with dried blood on her. Her husband was lying face down in the driveway with stab wounds. Medics took him to the local medical clinic, where he was later pronounced dead.

The couple’s two children were home at the time.

Alaska State Troopers from nearby Ketchikan assisted in the investigation Sunday. They said Jordan told them that she and her husband had been drinking and were arguing and pushing each other that night. That’s when troopers said she stabbed him near the left clavicle with a kitchen paring knife.

The public defender’s office in Ketchikan is representing Jordan. Staff did not immediately return a request for comment.

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday in the Ketchikan Courthouse.