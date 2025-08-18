Juneau flooding sparks days-long cell service outages in Haines and Skagway

Haines and Skagway residents have been dealing with weak or no cell service for several days this week. At least two carriers – AT&T and Verizon – say the outage is due to Juneau’s glacial outburst flood.

The service interruptions have affected AT&T, GCI, Verizon and Visible, according to Upper Lynn Canal residents.

Among them is Garrett Shively. He lives in Haines, and as of Friday morning, hadn’t had cell service since early Wednesday. He uses Visible, which piggybacks off Verizon’s network.

“I haven’t had signal at all. I tried calling customer support,” said Shively. “I spent probably two hours on the chat with them because I thought it was my phone that was broken. And I don’t have Wi-Fi, I use my phone as a personal hotspot at my house.”

A GCI user commented on a Haines community Facebook page that they have had “horrible service.” Verizon users in Haines seem to have some service, but it’s not great.

“It’s like being in Canada,” Haines resident Nicole Horton Holm said in a Facebook message Friday afternoon. “Every group message [that] comes in has to be downloaded manually and then it pops into the chat. I’m getting emergency calls only even in downtown.”

In Skagway, AT&T users seem to be having the most issues. Skagway resident Juliene Miles says she spent hours communicating with AT&T on Friday. According to screenshots shared with KHNS, a customer service representative said the company plans to have service restored by Aug. 28.

An AT&T spokesperson said in an email exchange earlier this week that service disruptions were related to flooding in Juneau and a fiber cut caused by a third party contractor. She said the network is working to restore service as quickly as possible but did not provide a specific timeline for repairs, or clarify where the fiber cut took place.

A Verizon spokesperson also said severe flooding caused the service interruption and that the company has enabled roaming on a partner network while repairs are in progress.

Meanwhile, a GCI spokesperson said that testing indicates the company’s sites in Haines and Skagway are functioning normally. Visible could not be reached for comment.