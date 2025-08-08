Trump sets meeting date with Putin in Alaska

President Donald Trump said he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug.15 in Alaska. Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote in the post.

Trump’s post did not specify where in Alaska the meeting would take place and said more details would come soon.

The meeting comes amid frustration from the Trump administration over continued fighting between Russia and Ukraine, more than three years after Russia’s invasion in 2022. The Associated Press reports that the president said he will meet with Putin before any sit-down meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This will be Trump’s first trip to the state since being reelected last year, but it won’t be his first time in the state as president. In 2019, he visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson while flying back to the U.S. from a summit in Vietnam. He also held a campaign rally in Anchorage in 2022 to show support for U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.