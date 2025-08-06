Listen: Juneau skate collective promotes Alaska skate culture with their fifth project

VXAK, a unique collective rooted in Juneau, dropped their fifth skate film, V, earlier this month. With its signature VX aesthetic and iconic Alaskan backdrops, the project blends lo-fi street skating and raw visuals with a distinctly local voice. With a nod to DIY filmmaking and community-driven artistry, VXAK is redefining what it means to create and skate in the 49th state.

On July 2, we sat down with VXAK’s creator Stuart Wood alongside featured skaters Logan Terry and Anna Mahanor to talk about Alaska’s underground skate scene, how early 2000s nostalgia and midwest emo influence their creativity, and what it means to build community through their art across the state.

“It was fun having that community back – you’re going to the spot with all the homies and everybody’s psyching you up, and then to watch the end product be this… beautifully curated music and piece of art is really cool,” Terry said of the experience.

VXAK premiered their video Thursday, July 3 at the Crystal Saloon, catch the video on YouTube.

🎧 Listen back to the full conversation below.