KTOO

Education | Federal Government

US Department of Education withholds over $47 million for migrant students, English learners in Alaska

by

Students walk off a bus to the Thunder Mountain Middle School entrance for the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

The U.S. Department of Education is withholding about $6.8 billion in education funding for programs serving students in programs that range from migrant education to English language instruction and gifted education.

A Tuesday estimate from the Senate Congressional Appropriations Committee says that breaks down to more than $47.6 million withheld from Alaska.

Lon Garrison is the executive director of the Association of Alaska School Boards. He said that’s about 15% of federal funding the state receives for education. Garrison said the funding loss builds on an overall lack in education funding in Alaska.

“It continues to compound itself,” he said. “We’re losing federal funds to help do the things that we want to get done, and then the state itself is not funding education adequately, so we continue to be kind of hit from all sides, where the funding keeps getting rolled back for public education.”

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Federal funding for public media is at risk.

The House of Representatives voted to eliminate already-approved funding for public media. This bill, now headed to the Senate, will have a devastating impact on public media in Alaska. Make your voice heard before it’s too late.

 

Contact Your Senators Today

 

 

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications