Group of ICE detainees held for weeks at Anchorage jail are transferred out of state

Thirty-five men who were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in the Lower 48 and held for weeks in an Anchorage jail have now been transferred out of state, officials say.

Last month, the state Department of Corrections announced that it had taken in 40 men who were arrested and detained in the Lower 48, and housed them at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, under a deal with the federal government. The move triggered backlash, as immigration attorneys raised concerns about conditions in the Anchorage jail.

In a statement Monday, DOC spokeswoman Betsy Holley said the remaining 35 men held in the state were recently transferred back into the custody of the federal Department of Homeland Security. She declined to say where the men were transferred to, citing security reasons.

“Alaska DOC is a holding facility for the federal government,” Holley said in an email. “It was never intended that the detainees would be in Alaska for long-term.”

Announcement of the transfer came two days after the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska sent a letter to state Attorney General Treg Taylor, demanding that the state not hold ICE detainees at the Anchorage Correctional Complex for more than 72 hours until conditions improved at the facility. In June, ACLU attorneys testified at a state House Judiciary Committee hearing that detainees were being held in “punitive conditions,” which they claimed violated ICE standards. At the same hearing, state DOC Commissioner Jen Winkelman acknowledged several “bumps in the road” in the detention process.

ACLU spokeswoman Meghan Barker said in an email that attorneys with her organization were alerted to the transfer after they tried to confirm pre-scheduled meetings with some of the detainees.

“We’re unsure where they were sent and if safe and humane transport was provided, which was one of the demands we made in our letter,” Barker wrote.

Holley said there is currently one man in custody in the state who’d been detained by ICE officials in Alaska. She said he was arrested before the group of 40 detainees were flown to Anchorage.